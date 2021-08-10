Departure Of Freeview CEO Jason Foden

Press Release – FreeView

Freeview’s Chief Executive Officer Jason Foden is leaving the New Zealand free-to-air platform after four years at its helm.

Joining Freeview in 2017 as Acting General Manager, Mr Foden was quickly appointed Chief Executive due to his clarity of vision and significant impact on the business, having since played a key role in enhancing the Freeview offer.

Mr Foden said that he’s both pleased and proud of Freeview’s growth over the past few years.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in this role that has been both challenging and rewarding. The Freeview team and media industry partners have been great to work with, I am thankful to have had the opportunity to transform Freeview and deliver an enhanced free-to-air experience to New Zealanders.” Foden said.

Freeview Chair Paul Thompson says that the Board supported Jason’s decision, and were thankful for his dedication to Freeview over the last four years.

“Jason’s leadership and technological expertise has transformed Freeview into a digital-first platform to meet the changing needs of content providers and our viewers. While we’re saddened to see Jason leave, his significant contribution has set the business up well for the next stage, and we look forward to advancing this work under new leadership.”

Following Jason’s departure today, current Freeview Product Manager Leon Mead will commence as Acting General Manager.

“Leon has been instrumental in delivering numerous improvements across the Freeview services, his knowledge and experience will ensure continuity as the Freeview Board explores its future focus.” Thompson concludes.

