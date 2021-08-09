Road To Recovery – 9 August Update

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

Fortunately yesterdays Southerly rain and snow had only a limited impact on the Marlborough roading network, although it did cause a new slip on Queen Charlotte Drive. Waka Kotahi NZTA System Manager for the Top of the South Andrew James said …

Fortunately yesterday’s Southerly rain and snow had only a limited impact on the Marlborough roading network, although it did cause a new slip on Queen Charlotte Drive.

Waka Kotahi NZTA System Manager for the Top of the South Andrew James said any unfavourable winter weather can mean the closure of vulnerable roads.

“Whilst we are making good progress across the region, people need to appreciate that the roading network, particularly in the Sounds, is still fragile and subject to further slips if there’s rain. Also we may get further land movement when the soil dries out – it’s a bit of a moving feast I’m afraid.”

“My number one message for the public is please do not try to use roads that are closed or have restricted access. They are dangerous and closed for good reason.”

He said Marlborough Roads’ new recovery team is assembling from tomorrow to provide a new focus to the recovery. Its key tasks are prioritisation, developing engineering options for each site, determining costs and mobilising resources.

The team will also liaise with landowners, stakeholders and utility operators. The safety of the roading workforce and the public will be their number one priority.

Port Marlborough – parking and visitor berthing

Port Marlborough is now providing extra support to Sounds’ residents for parking and berthing in Havelock and Picton. For further information go to: https://marlboroughmarinas.co.nz/community/support-for-sounds-residents-following-extreme-weather-event/

Roading information

Queen Charlotte Drive

From Picton to Ngakuta Bay only the road is open – please drive with caution, traffic lights are in place where the road narrows to one lane and travel times will be longer than normal.

Between Ngakuta Bay and Grove Arm Jetty there is a manned checkpoint with residents’ entry only at the following times:

Closed: 9.00 am – 12.00 pm (midday)

Open from 12.00 pm – 1.00 pm

Closed 1.00 pm – 5.00 pm

Open 5.00 pm – 9.00 am (overnight)

Vehicles will be recorded upon entry.

Kenepuru Road

Kenepuru Road remains closed and full connectivity will not be possible for some months

Kaiuma Bay Road

Kaiuma Bay Road remains closed. Good progress is being made on clearing slips. Resident access is permitted with caution.

Waihopai Valley Road

Construction of the Bailey Bridge is well underway.

Awatere Valley Road

The Awatere Valley Road is generally closed. However, from State Highway 1 the road is open as far as McRae Stream. Medway Road on the hill is now open after numerous slips and washouts were cleared. Contractors continue with repair work at the first big dropout on the road.

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map.

Go to the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map

The Council’s website also has a dedicated Recovery page.

Go to the recovery section

If you need assistance, please call the Council’s 24 hour number 03 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

Residents should continue to follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url