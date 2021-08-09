NZ Hotel Investment Forum Brings ‘challenged’ Industry Together

Press Release – JLL

August, 2021 – JLL and MinterEllisonRuddWatts together hosted the New Zealand Hotel Investment Forum on Thursday 5 August.

Panels of front-line experts both in New Zealand and streaming live from Australia and Singapore discussed key issues and opportunities for 2021 and beyond, as well as strategies to successfully navigate the current hotel environment.

In addition to the co-hosts, the diverse line-up of speakers included representatives from Accor, ANZ, IHG Hotels & Resorts Group, Marriott International, New Zealand Hotel Council, and Radisson Hotel Group.

More than 75 people attended the event in Auckland with the hybrid event also streamed to an international audience.

“There are a myriad of challenges facing the hotel industry today and these change quickly in the current Covid environment,” says Andrew Monteith, Partner – Property and Real Estate, MinterEllisonRuddWatts.

“Given this, there has been little opportunity for the sector to come together to network and discuss future strategies, which is what the New Zealand Hotel Investment Forum is all about.”

JLL New Zealand Hotels & Hospitality Group Vice President Nick Thompson says the only constant in the industry has been uncertainty, but the future is looking promising.

“From hotels owners looking for financing solutions amid pandemic uncertainty to identifying pockets of optimism as domestic tourism thrives and borders begin to open, the hotel industry has been constantly adapting,” says Thompson.

“However, there are positive signs emerging. Domestic tourism is thriving especially in regional centres, we’re seeing substantial development across the country with many projects commencing and continuing unabated, and with hygiene now a key amenity we’ve seen the market increasingly opt for hotels over Airbnb options.”

Co-hosted by JLL New Zealand and MinterEllisonRuddWatts, the New Zealand Hotel Investment Forum was a hybrid event with sessions including a regional overview, an update from the New Zealand Hotel Council, an Operational discussion, and a debt panel followed by networking drinks.

Full session recordings are available to view on demand.

