Kiwi Renovations Finding Ways To Party After 10

3 noisy control tips to consider when creating home entertainment areas

Kiwis are dining out less in favour of socialising with friends and family at home, a trend reflected in the home renovations and maintenance market where spending is going the way of bigger kitchens and new entertainment areas – but noise is a problem.

Mark Trafford, the managing director and founder of the national renovations franchise Maintain To Profit, says Kiwi homeowners have discovered the joys of home cooking and hanging out, but that means finding ways to be less disruptive after 10pm.

Kitchen make-overs, bar areas, swimming pools and new entertainment rooms – complete with pool table – are the trend at the moment, along with home gyms.

“While Covid-19 may be turning Kiwis into homebodies, most of us seem to have decided to make the most of it by transforming our homes into places where we can live, work, play and exercise.

“Unfortunately, these kinds of activities generate noise, and if homeowners want to get the best out of their homes, they need to take into consideration the needs of their neighbours.”

1. Soundproofing

Trafford says increasingly, homeowners are looking to soundproof parts of the house, like the gym and entertainment areas.

“A practical idea would be to have a dedicated entertainment room lined with noise control plasterboard that is purpose made to dampen sound.

“The same goes for the home gym. Music and loud weights slamming down on the floor can be very disruptive. If you want a home gym, it has to be a place you want to go and train. Systems, climate control, lighting and music will make the difference between wanting to go into the home gym or avoiding it.”

2. Weatherstripping for interior doors

“You may also want to think about weatherstripping both your exterior facing and interior doors, particular those that open and close on your entertainment area.

“A door sweep will also help, but pay particular attention to the quality of the materials and installation because that will make a difference.”

3. Floor coverings, carpeting and rugs

Trafford said floors also conduct noise, mainly if they are hard concrete, wood or tiled floors downstairs or in the basement.

“Interlocking floor mats for the gym, carpet padding or soundproof flooring are some of the options that will help you mute noise. There are a lot of products, designs and strategies for keeping noise under control,” Trafford says.

There are essentially two kinds of noise, airborne noise and impact noise, and both can disrupt the neighbours and other people in the house.

“You need to be strategic about the usage of the room and the kind of noise you need to dampen. Fortunately, there are a lot of good quality choices, and you’ll want expert advice to make sure you are informed of all your options.”

