Trade Me And Tower Renew Insurance Partnership

Trade Me has extended its six-year partnership with Tower Insurance for at least another five years.

Together the two Kiwi businesses will continue offering insurance to Trade Me’s millions of members and will invest further in new products and digital services.

Tower Insurance CEO Blair Turnbull says, “We know that Kiwis want to protect the things they love

whether that’s their home, their car or their new boat bought through Trade Me. Our partnership

with Trade Me makes it even easier for customers to insure their belongings all in one place at the click of a button.

“We are delighted to continue our special and unique partnership with Trade Me.”

In the coming months Tower plans to add new pet and boat insurance products to the Trade Me

Insurance offering for the more than half a million Kiwis who visit the site every day.

During the past six years Trade Me Insurance has received ongoing positive feedback about its service and pricing, as well as the ease of getting quotes and completing transactions online.

Tower’s MD of Partnerships, Jonathan Beale says, “Tower and Trade Me first partnered to launch Trade Me Insurance in August 2015. At the time, it was New Zealand’s only digital general insurance provider and offered home, contents and car cover. Currently, there are over 30,000 policies protecting Trade Me customers’ belongings.”

Head of Trade Me Insurance Jeremy Wade says, “Everyday over 670,000 Kiwis visit Trade Me looking for things they want or need. While they’re with us, we want to help them insure their most valuable things like their home, car and contents, and our partnership with Tower does just that.”

Trade Me is one of many partnerships Tower invests in to develop new products, to deliver products in better ways and to do existing tasks more efficiently. Some of Tower’s other partners include TSB, The New Zealand Defence Force, Open, Amodo and Allianz.

