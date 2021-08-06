My Food Bag Unveils Kitchen Secrets With Launch Into New Category

Press Release – My Food Bag

Ever wondered what My Food Bag’s chefs use in their kitchens? Well, after consistent customer requests, My Food Bag is revealing their secrets to its customers.

The business is expanding beyond meal kits and ready-made meals with a range of exciting new products and recipes that customers can add to their orders.

Starting with a range of 20+ delicious and hard-to-find New Zealand products and recipes, the My Food Bag Kitchen range will build to around 75 products within the next few months.

The range will cover pantry staples, go-to baking mixes, delicious dessert kits, healthy breakfasts and sides, as well as gourmet local cheeses, meats and ready-made meals. To many customers’ delight, My Food Bag’s very own sauces and spices will soon be available for one-off purchase as well.

My Food Bag CEO, Kevin Bowler, says we’ve made mid-week dinners easy, now we’re helping Kiwis with more of their meals.

“Our customers have long been asking for us to reveal our chefs’ favourite ingredients and recipes. Whether you want to finish off your meal with a delicious dessert, try some healthy breakfast options, or add some par-baked breads to your order, we’ve now got you covered.

“This is our first significant step outside of weeknight meals and signals our move beyond ‘What’s for dinner?’ towards providing more delicious food solutions for our customers across more meal occasions.

“It gives us the ability to offer new exciting products to our current customers and enter new food categories by leveraging our existing business model and platform. The launch is part of our pipeline of growth opportunities to expand further into the $37 billion New Zealand retail food sector.”

The My Food Bag Kitchen range has been developed by and thoroughly tested by My Food Bag chefs and guided by Nadia Lim’s Nude Food philosophy.

The range will include My Food Bag and Fresh Start branded products and recipes, as well as boutique local brands such as Culley’s Hot Sauces and House of Dumplings Chilli Oil.

Vicky Ha from House of Dumplings is delighted to see her products in the My Food Bag Kitchen range.

“We consider ourselves extremely lucky to be able to work with My Food Bag. What we like about My Food Bag is that no matter how big they become, they still hold the same core values as us – using only quality, natural and ethically sourced ingredients.

“To tap into their customer base with our chilli oil is pretty awesome. Knowing that potentially thousands and thousands of kiwis are using our sauces to spice up their food is epic!”

My Food Bag Kitchen is currently available to all My Choice customers and will be rolled out to other customers in the coming months.

