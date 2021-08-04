Business Scoop
Sharp Falls In Unemployment And Underutilisation

August 4, 2021PressRelease

Statistics New Zealand

The seasonally adjusted unemployment and underutilisation rates fell to 4.0 and 10.5 percent, respectively, in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The unemployment rate continued to fall from its recent peak of 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, dropping 0.6 percentage points in the June 2021 quarter, to reach 4.0 percent.

“The fall in unemployment is largely in line with other labour market indicators, including declining numbers of benefit recipients and increased job vacancies, and recent media reports of labour shortages and skills mismatches,” work, wealth, and wellbeing statistics senior manager Sean Broughton said.

