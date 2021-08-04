No Community Cases; Two New Cases And Two Historical Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

There are two new cases of COVID-19 to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since yesterday’s update. In addition, there are two historical cases identified at the border to report.

Two previously reported cases from Monday have been reclassified as ‘under investigation.’ As a result, these two cases have been removed from our tally of confirmed cases.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 29.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 114 historical cases, out of a total of 706 cases. This is an increase of three cases including two cases reported today and a previously reported case from 19 July which has been reclassified as historical.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,523.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 28 July Ghana United Arab Emirates Day 12 / contact of a case Auckland 31 July United Kingdom Full travel history not yet confirmed Day 2 / routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 18 July United States of America Direct Flight Day 12 / routine Christchurch 28 July Serbia United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Christchurch

Returnees from Australia

Quarantine Free Travel with Australia remains suspended. Eligible travellers needing to return to New Zealand from all Australian states (except New South Wales) were provided a 7-day return window which ended at 11.59pm on Friday 30 July.

As a result of Queensland’s decision over the weekend to enter a three-day lockdown in parts of the state, contact tracing staff are reminding all travellers who returned from the Australian state returned since last Monday, to check locations of interest on the

Queensland Health website

and monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19.

If people have been at a location of interest at the relevant time, they should immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on

0800 358 5453

for advice on testing.

Contact tracing staff have also identified 2,995 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between 25 and 30 July and have been required under a section 70 notice to isolate until a negative day 3 test. This number has reduced by two from yesterday, as people have been contacted and their travel history amended.

Of those 2,611 have so far returned a negative test; and the remainder are currently being assessed for follow-up.

Mattina update

The Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff.

As of Wednesday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

Details around the remaining 8 crew members have been

previously provided.

Vaccination roll-out update

More than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm on 3 August).

Of these, 1,251,000 are first doses and almost 770,000 are second doses.

Nearly 113,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of these, around 72,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

Almost 77,500 doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, almost 49,000 have also received their second doses.

Yesterday (3 August) more than 42,000 doses in total were administered, made up of almost 30,000 first doses and more than 12,300 second doses. This is a new daily record.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,499,704.

Yesterday, 7,873 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 6,486.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

Thank you to everyone who has taken a COVID-19 test in recent days – it is pleasing to see testing results have remained steady.

Please continue to get tested if you develop any symptoms and stay home from work if you’re feeling unwell.

Testing in the community remains one of the best ways to ensure the potential for COVID-19 in the community is detected as soon as possible.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,910,077 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 317,310,397 and users have created 12,449,085 manual diary entries.

There have been 528,934 scans in the past 24 hours to midday yesterday.

