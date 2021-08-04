Kiwibank Term Deposit Special Rate
Kiwibank is increasing its term deposit rate to 1.25% from 0.95% for its nine-month term.
This is a special limited time only offer that runs to Sunday 8 August.
Term Deposits
Effective from: Wednesday 4 August 2021
Change applies to Business, PIE and Retail Term Deposits:
|Interest Tier:
|$10,000+
|$5,000 – $9,999
|Current Rate
|New Rate
|Change
|Current Rate
|New Rate
|Change
|Interest paid at maturity
|9 months
|0.95%
|1.25%
|+0.30%
|0.85%
|1.15%
|+0.30%
$1,000 – $4,999: No Change
To get advanced notification of future rate offers anyone can sign up to our ‘heads up’ email: Limited time term deposit rates | Investments (kiwibank.co.nz)
