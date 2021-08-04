Kiwibank Term Deposit Special Rate

Press Release – Kiwibank

Kiwibank is increasing its term deposit rate to 1.25% from 0.95% for its nine-month term.

This is a special limited time only offer that runs to Sunday 8 August.

Term Deposits

Effective from: Wednesday 4 August 2021

Change applies to Business, PIE and Retail Term Deposits:

Interest Tier: $10,000+ $5,000 – $9,999 Current Rate New Rate Change Current Rate New Rate Change Interest paid at maturity 9 months 0.95% 1.25% +0.30% 0.85% 1.15% +0.30%

$1,000 – $4,999: No Change

To get advanced notification of future rate offers anyone can sign up to our ‘heads up’ email: Limited time term deposit rates | Investments (kiwibank.co.nz)

