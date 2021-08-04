Business Scoop
Network

Kiwibank Term Deposit Special Rate

August 4, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Kiwibank

Kiwibank is increasing its term deposit rate to 1.25% from 0.95% for its nine-month term. This is a special limited time only offer that runs to Sunday 8 August. Term Deposits Effective from: Wednesday 4 August 2021 Change applies to Business, PIE …

Kiwibank is increasing its term deposit rate to 1.25% from 0.95% for its nine-month term.

This is a special limited time only offer that runs to Sunday 8 August.

Term Deposits

Effective from: Wednesday 4 August 2021

Change applies to Business, PIE and Retail Term Deposits:

Interest Tier: $10,000+       $5,000 – $9,999
  Current Rate New Rate Change   Current Rate New Rate Change
Interest paid at maturity            
9 months 0.95% 1.25% +0.30%   0.85% 1.15% +0.30%

$1,000 – $4,999: No Change

To get advanced notification of future rate offers anyone can sign up to our ‘heads up’ email: Limited time term deposit rates | Investments (kiwibank.co.nz)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: