ClinTex (CTi) Launches CTi-OEM Blockchain Clinical Trial App

LONDON, Aug 3, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – The ClinTex (CTi) tokenized platform ( clintex.io ) will be the first of its kind to utilize blockchain-based clinical data analytics to address the main causes of clinical trial inefficiency, helping to drive down …LONDON, Aug 3, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – The ClinTex (CTi) tokenized platform (clintex.io) will be the first of its kind to utilize blockchain-based clinical data analytics to address the main causes of clinical trial inefficiency, helping to drive down the cost of new medicines and expediting their delivery to patients.



ClinTex launches ‘Operational Excellence’ – a blockchain clinical trial application to tackle clinical trial inefficiencies and high costs.

The initial spark of an idea that would eventually become ClinTex started in 2014, at the DIA Forum in Vienna. By 2018, Clintex was formally working on the Clinical Trials Intelligence (CTi) platform. CTi’s purpose is to deliver data analysis at scale, to drive collaboration and insights across clinical trials.

With large pharma companies like Merck and Novartis already testing blockchain as a technology of the future to support their clinical trial strategy for patient information and to manage clinical trial medication, this paves the way for ClinTex CTi to partner with the industry to deliver more innovative and impactful uses of blockchain to increase clinical trial efficiency.

The CTi-OEM App

Leveraging 50+ years of medicine development experience, ClinTex has moved at a breakneck pace to launch its first blockchain clinical trial app of the CTi Platform, the Operational Excellence Module (CTi-OEM). CTi-OEM provides intuitive operational oversight of clinical trials for clinical project managers, clinical data managers and remote staff; allowing in-stream decision-making on what actions are required to ensure a successful investigation into the safety and efficacy of new medicines.

Using the CTi-OEM console, researchers can deep dive into clinical trial data and take proactive action to make clinical trials run more efficiently. These operational issues include things like clinical protocol deviations and adverse events relating to patient safety in the clinical trial.

The company has prioritized the development of the CTi-OEM blockchain clinical trial app to target some of the major causes of inefficiency in clinical trials, enabling its first app to derive maximum tangible benefits for the pharma and clinical trials industry. CTi-OEM achieves this through a comprehensive portfolio of tools, which is accessible through the CTi-OEM console.

Compliance Requirements

One of the major obstacles to a successful clinical trial is adherence to the clinical trial protocol. Analytics within the CTi-OEM application allows the detection and analysis of these deviations and allows the clinical trial team to take speedy action. These tools provide powerful insights into the major causes of non-compliance in clinical trials providing analytics to help clinical trial teams identify and resolve them to speed up progress.

Protecting patient safety during a clinical trial is the most important aspect in the development of any new medicine. Adverse events are safety issues that occur during the testing of a new medicine. CTi-OEM provides valuable insight into patient safety throughout a clinical trial. For example, adverse event rate per site allows the clinical trial team to identify those sites that have a high rate of safety events which may point to procedural problems or may also uncover safety risks that need further investigation.

These are just a few examples of CTi-OEM’s toolkit. For more information on CTi-OEM, there is a series of demonstration videos that give an overview of the platform, and how it can help alleviate pain points in clinical trials.

The First App of Many

CTi-OEM is just the beginning of Clintex’s offerings. Eventually, it will consist of 7 different blockchain clinical trial applications that derive intelligent analytics from all types of clinical trial data, and it is these analytics that can be used to drive efficiency in clinical trials. The ClinTex roadmap is on track to have live client onboarding and revenue generation by the end of 2022.

Any clinical trial professionals interested in becoming early adopters can email ClinTex at industry@clintex.io or visit http://clinicaltrialsintelligence.org.

