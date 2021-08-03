Time To Back-pedal On Cycle Bridge

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“Grant Robertson is right to have second thoughts about the Auckland Cycle Bridge. He should listen to New Zealanders and scrap the idea,” says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

“This is what happens when you go cycling, you get cold feet. In this case, that’s perfectly fine.

“ACT revealed in June that the Benefit Cost Ratio (BCR) of the cycle bridge is estimated at 0.4-0.6.

“If a project’s BCR is less than 1.0, the project’s costs outweigh the benefits, and it should not be considered.

“It means taxpayers will lose up to 60c for every dollar invested in this widely ridiculed project.

“It should have been blindingly obvious at that point that the bridge should be axed.

“But as is usually the case with Labour, it waits for public backlash before it acts. In this case it took dropping almost 10 percent in a poll to take the backdown seriously.

“It’s ok for Labour to admit it got this one wrong. It should be building infrastructure based on sound cost benefit analysis, not just because the lycra lobby says it’s a good idea.”

