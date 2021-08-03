New Study Into Household Energy Use In New Zealand

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

A collaboration between BRANZ and Stats NZ will see hundreds of homes assessed as part of a BRANZ study on energy use in New Zealand households, Stats NZ and BRANZ said today.

The study will collect information on how, where, when, and why energy is being used in our homes. It will also look at what drives that use, such as the characteristics of the home and behaviours of occupants.

The data collected will help government, scientists, and researchers find ways to make homes healthier places to live in and be more energy efficient.

