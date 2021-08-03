Bell Gully Advises Mataura Valley Milk On Its Investment By The A2 Milk Company

Press Release – Bell Gully

Bell Gully is delighted to have advised dairy nutrition business Mataura Valley Milk on its NZ$268.5 million investment by the a2 Milk Company.

A2 Milk Company acquired a 75 per cent interest in Southland-based Mataura Valley Milk from China Animal Husbandry Group, which will retain a 25 per cent interest.

The Bell Gully team was led by partners Anna Buchly, Andrew Petersen and Jennifer Gunser, and included senior associates Chris Hodges and Elena Chang, associate Jack Gordge and lawyers Elliot Brownlee and Megan Robertson.

Partner Anna Buchly said: “We are pleased to have been able to assist Mataura Valley Milk on the next stage of its development and yet again provide our significant expertise in this area.”

In 2019, Bell Gully, led by Anna Buchly, advised Westland Co-operative Dairy Company on its strategic review and sale to Yili Group by way of scheme of arrangement for NZ$588 million.

