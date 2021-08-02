The Road To Recovery Continues

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

Geotechnical engineers have largely completed their assessments of damaged roads and slips around the region and reinstatement works have started in many areas. 125 contractors and sub-contractors are on the ground working to get the roading network back up and running.

Marlborough’s Recovery Manager Dean Heiford says the stability of the soil and rock around slips, washouts and underslips is the main concern.

“If a road or a track is closed it is for good reason and I ask that residents respect that. In some areas crews are working on sections of roads that have sustained damage that cannot be seen on the surface,” Mr Heiford said.

“The ground is saturated and any further rain, such as that forecast for this evening, could exacerbate any weaknesses in soil and rock stability,” he said.

“So far 37 insurance claims have been lodged with the Earthquake Commission (EQC) relating to landslips from this storm event. If you have an insurance issue, please talk to your private insurer first. They will advise on whether you also need to talk to EQC.”

MPI has advised that feed supplies for farmers’ stock are generally okay for now.

Roading information

Waihopai Valley road

The Bailey bridge left Christchurch this morning and is expected to arrive in Marlborough this afternoon. It will take three weeks of preparation and construction before it is installed. Bridge abutments are being constructed and planning around the bridge’s installation is underway by engineers.

Awatere Valley Road

The Medway Road on the hill is now open after numerous slips and washouts were cleared. Contractors continue with repair work at the first big dropout on the road. There are numerous other slips further up the road. From SH1 the road is open as far as McRae Stream.

Kenepuru Road

Roading crews have cleared the road as far as Te Mahia. With 17 slips and drop outs along the Keneperu Road, full connectivity will not be possible for some time.

Queen Charlotte Drive

Good progress is being made clearing slips and reinstating Queen Charlotte Drive from Picton to Linkwater. While there is serious damage at Cullen Point contractors are working to get this area open to a single lane as soon as possible. Linkwater to Havelock poses a major challenge due to the enormous land slip at Pukenui.

Queen Charlotte Drive resident access hours from Picton:

· Closed at 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

· Open from 12.00 pm to 1.00 pm

· Closed 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm

· Open 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm

· Closed from 7.00 pm with a manned checkpoint until 9.00 am recording vehicles and resident entry only.

Those needing to access Queen Charlotte Drive who are not residents will be required to have a Convoy Pass. Please email: Marlboroughlifelines@marlborough.govt.nz to organise a pass. Please include your name, business name, contact phone number, email address, vehicle registration and the date you need the pass for when submitting the email.

Kaiuma Bay Road

Good progress is being made on clearing the slips on Kaiuma Bay Road but again, this will take some time given the amount of debris that needs to be cleared. A large number of trees will also need to be stabilised or removed above the road.

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road, please visit the Council’s Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map which is regularly updated at https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

The Council’s website now has a dedicated Recovery page. Go to: http://bit.ly/StormRecovery2021

If you need assistance, please call the Council’s 24 hour number (03) 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

Residents should continue to follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information. Updates are also being broadcast by Marlborough Marine Radio.

