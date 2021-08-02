Smith&Smith® Welcomes Exceed, Home Windows And Doors Specialists, To Family Of Companies

Press Release – Smith And Smith

Smith&Smith®, the country’s leading vehicle glass repair and replacement company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Exceed, a nation-wide window and door hardware repairs, insect screen and security door installation specialist.

Smith&Smith® Managing Director, Michelle van Gaalen, says “Smith&Smith® has been built on a strong history of family values and for this reason, Exceed is the perfect addition to our family of businesses.

“When I first met Exceed’s founders David and Karen last year, I was impressed with not only how successful a business they had built, but also their values and passion for their people, franchise owners and customers” says van Gaalen.

“The more we saw, the more we felt that Exceed would be a great fit alongside Smith&Smith® and Laser®. Being a franchise model, it’s a business we know that we can support and grow.”

Smith&Smith® will be providing the Exceed team with a range of support, particularly around procurement, digital technology and marketing, similar to the way they did when welcoming Laser® to their business in 2018.

“Exceed are just as passionate as we are about making a difference that is focused on quality and care. I look forward to not only supporting them, but also bringing their skills and expertise into Smith&Smith® to strengthen our team and business” adds van Gaalen.

Exceed Owners, David and Karen Dovey reflect, “when we first met Michelle, we immediately had respect for each other and knew our principles were aligned. We feel very confident we are leaving our business of 30 years in capable hands, and know the principles that our team values and lives by will be respected.”

Exceed joins Smith&Smith® as of 2 August 2021. Matt Still steps into the newly established role of Trade Services Director, reflecting his responsibilities in both the Laser and Exceed businesses.

