Business Scoop
Network

More RSE Workers Welcome

August 2, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Business NZ

Welcoming more of the Pacific workforce to New Zealand is a good move, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope. “Businesses across all regions and sectors are struggling with skill shortages. It is positive to see the Government applying a risk management …Welcoming more of the Pacific workforce to New Zealand is a good move, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope.

“Businesses across all regions and sectors are struggling with skill shortages. It is positive to see the Government applying a risk management approach to the border and allowing people to come in without MIQ requirements where there is minimal risk to New Zealand. We look forward to the Government working constructively with other industry groups to find pragmatic solutions to the current skill shortages.

“This will be a welcome relief for the primary industry companies that are facing a number of challenges still, and assist our Pacific neighbours experiencing significant economic hardship”.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: