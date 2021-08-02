MATES In Construction Announce Partnership With Reece Group

Press Release – MATES in Construction

The campaign to improve mental health in the construction sector has received a boost, with Reece Group announcing a new partnership with the MATES in Construction suicide prevention programme. MATES in Construction is a workplace based …

The campaign to improve mental health in the construction sector has received a boost, with Reece Group announcing a new partnership with the MATES in Construction suicide prevention programme.

MATES in Construction is a workplace based training programme designed to help construction workers and tradies to look after each other and seek, offer, and accept help when it is needed.

Under the new partnership, all of Reece Groups 38 stores around the country will host MATES training sessions and each store will have a staff member trained as a nominated go-to person for tradies seeking help.

MATES in Construction CEO Victoria McArthur says the new partnership with Reece Group will allow the MATES programme to reach thousands more people in need around the country.

“Reece is an organisation that cares passionately about the communities they are based in. With 38 stores around the country, they reach hundreds of tradies and construction workers each week.

“Right now, the construction sector has the highest level of suicide of any industry in New Zealand. The workers in our industry can often find it hard to reach out and seek or accept help. With this new partnership, we will be holding dedicated training sessions instore, to upskill staff on how to support people in need. This will mean more people looking out for their mates in the industry, and more chances for people to seek help in places they are comfortable.

Paul Robbins, Operational Leader for Reece New Zealand, says the partnership will help boost Reece’s contribution to the construction and trades sector.

“We’ve seen the impact poor mental health has had on tradies. Our branches are like a community hub for our customers, we get to know them well, and we want to support them. Our partnership with MATES will use our network to start conversations about mental health and emphasise that it’s okay to ask for help.

“Our aim is that every branch has a MATES trained team member, so whether you are out on site or coming in to Reece to pick up supplies, there is a Mate you can talk to.”

“Reece is incredibly proud to partner with MATES in Construction. This partnership has been nominated by our team as the best way we can support our customers to be the best they can be at work and at home, to continue to be proudly essential in our communities.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url