High Winds Forecast For Auckland Harbour Bridge Tomorrow

Motorists in Auckland are being urged to prepare for potential disruption to the state highway network with a strong wind watch in place for Auckland early Tuesday morning.

Metservice has issued a red alert with a front expected to cross Auckland around midnight bringing gale force southerlies which have the potential to affect travel over the Auckland Harbour Bridge (SH1) during the morning peak.

The forecast in the bridge area is for winds gusting 80-90 kph between midnight and 3am. From 3am to midday gusts could reach as high as 100 to 110km/hr, easing off for a time between 8am and 10am.

Waka Kotahi advises motorists to plan ahead by checking social media or our Journey Planner before heading out. Road users are also asked to keep within your lane when crossing the bridge, drive to the conditions and adhere to all posted speed limits.

Auckland Transport also advises that the forecast high winds could cause delays or cancellations to public transport. The best way to keep up to date is to follow the AT Travel Alerts on Twitter @AT_travelalerts for any changes to services.

Waka Kotahi will be actively monitoring the situation with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react if gusts reach the predicted level.

Updates will be provided as the situation unfolds on the Waka Kotahi Twitter account.

If the winds do arrive, drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are encouraged to avoid the bridge and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18.

Safety is our priority and we will not hesitate to close the bridge if that becomes necessary.

