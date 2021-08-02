Customers Review The New Mitsubishi ASX

Press Release – Simon Lucas Mitsubishi

There is a high pedigree surrounding the Mitsubishi ASX brand. These compact SUVs have made a name for themselves as being a great balance of style and practicality punctuated with a wonderful driving experience. Since the Mitsubishi ASX inception …

There is a high pedigree surrounding the Mitsubishi ASX brand. These compact SUVs have made a name for themselves as being a great balance of style and practicality punctuated with a wonderful driving experience. Since the Mitsubishi ASX inception in 2010, we’ve seen each iteration of the compact SUV go from strength to strength. The arrival of the new Mitsubishi ASX saw Mitsubishi continue this trajectory of improvements by providing an SUV with stable, zippy, handling, a fresh new design and jam packed with safety features, leaving a trail of ecstatic owners.

Now that the dust has settled on the initial launch of the new Mitsubishi ASX and our customers have had the time to experience the SUV to its full potential, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi reached out to some of our customers to find out how the Mitsubishi ASX was fitting into their lifestyle.

Customer #1: Prioritising a Safe and Secure Driving Experience.

There is a shared experience between Mitsubishi ASX owners – the driving experience makes them feel safe and secure. Our first customer explained that this was one of the major reasons that put her in the market for the new Mitsubishi ASX:

“I prefer a SUV because it helps me to drive more safely with a higher seat, which allows me a wider view on the road.”

This is a common sentiment with people looking to buy SUVs, but it can be a tricky balancing act as the size of other models can be intimidating. While people feel safer in a bigger vehicle, if it is too big, day-to-day practicality comes to mind as well as its fuel consumption.

“I think the ASX is just the right sized SUV for me. I am a slim woman. The ASX makes me think of fuel efficiency when driving by indicating total distances to go with current fuel amounts. I believe it has reduced fuel costs. This is a big improvement over my previous car.”

Further adding to her ownership story about the new Mitsubishi ASX, she remarks about how this is all complimented by how the compact SUV handles to provide a great driving experience:

“The ASX has a slightly smaller and lighter steering wheel than my previous car, which helps me to drive with less effort. I had experienced my shoulders getting tired when turning my old car’s steering wheel to full on the lock. I am happy now as I can steer my car freely with little movement.”

The icing on the cake are the safety features that Mitsubishi are renowned for in the SUV market.

“First thing is the rear camera. It shows me quite enough of a view behind my car. I feel reassured when reversing. Other things are side mirrors which can be folded automatically toward the inside. I don’t need to worry about locking the car properly. The folded side mirrors assure it.”

Customer #2: The New Mitsubishi ASX is the Complete Lifestyle Package.

There are many challenges with being a Mum and getting the kids wherever they need to go. For our next customer, her purchase of the new Mitsubishi ASX exceeded her expectations, fitted perfectly into her lifestyle, and made the day-to-day responsibilities of being a Mum just that much easier.

“It’s been the best car I have had. I love the compact feel but also that it’s not a small car, I can fit everything I need in it, being a mum means I look for things to make life easier.”

Being a Mum already means that you have a lot on your plate. Adding another thing to juggle, such as car maintenance, has the potential to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Thankfully, this is one less thing customers have to worry about when purchasing the New Mitsubishi ASX as it is covered by one of the most comprehensive warranties in the industry – The Mitsubishi Diamond Advantage. The Diamond Advantage is a 5/10 year warranty that has extensive coverage over the entire drive chain of Mitsubishi’s vehicles. Couple this with Simon Lucas Mitsubishi’s award winning aftercare and the burden is completely lifted from our customers shoulders:

“Because it is a new car, I know that if I ever have trouble with it I can come to the service center.”

At the end of the day, the new Mitsubishi ASX is built around making life easier, but just because it is a comfortable, practical vehicle, doesn’t mean you can’t have a blast driving it!

“My favourite features are the sunroof and the car entertainment system. I love connecting my phone!”

Customer #3: Comfortable, a Pleasure to Drive and Fuel Efficient – What More Could You Ask For?

Our third customer got straight to the point, the new Mitsubishi ASX is just a pleasure to drive. It handles beautifully, is highly fuel efficient, and provides a comfortable interior for longer drives.

“It is fuel efficient; very comfortable and drives really well. All these features are much better than my previous car. It just drives very smoothly, driving is now a very pleasant experience. The seats are also very well designed for your back – super comfortable.”

Going on to tell us that the array of features included in the new Mitsubishi ASX are the finishing touch that perfectly compliment the driving experience:

“There are many great features, I love the sunroof.”

The New Mitsubishi ASX is Available Now At Simon Lucas Mitsubishi North Shore Showroom

If you are looking for a compact SUV that is fuel efficient, handles like a dream and packed with additional features, the new Mitsubishi ASX might be the perfect compliment for your lifestyle. Visit the Simon Lucas Mitsubishi showroom and award winning service centre to see our entire range of Mitsubishi vehicles, book a test drive, and talk to our expert team to find the best Mitsubishi vehicle to suit your needs.

Visit our website today for more information.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url