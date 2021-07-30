National Advisory: No Tsunami Threat To New Zealand

Press Release – National Emergency Management Agency

Message No: 3 Issued 21:05 29 July 2021 More Detail: There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M8.1 ALASKA PENINSULA earthquake at 2021-07-29 6:16 PM. New Zealand coastal areas may experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable …Message No: 3

Issued 21:05 29 July 2021

More Detail: There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M8.1 ALASKA PENINSULA earthquake at 2021-07-29 6:16 PM. New Zealand coastal areas may experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore tomorrow. Be cautious if you are at the beach or on the water.

An earthquake has occurred with these parameters:

Origin time: 0616 UTC JUL 29 2021 NZ time: 2021-07-29 18:16 Co-ordinates: 55.5 NORTH 157.9 WEST Depth: 17 KM / 11 MILES Location: ALASKA PENINSULA Magnitude: 8.1

The above magnitude is provisional and may be increased or decreased as more seismic data becomes available.

This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event.

NEMA has assessed the information with the assistance of science advisors. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will affect New Zealand.

This Advisory has been issued to all local Civil Defence authorities, emergency services, other agencies and media.

This will be the final message via the National Warning System for this event unless the event parameters change significantly.

Only messages issued by the National Emergency Management Agency represent the official warning status for New Zealand.

Normal National Emergency Management Agency contact details apply:

General enquiries to 04 830 5100

Media enquiries to 04 494 6951

Further information:

This is the last message via the National Warning System for this event.

Useful websites:

www.civildefence.govt.nz

www.getthru.govt.nz

www.facebook.com/NZCivilDefence/

Twitter @NZCivilDefence

Issued by:

Message authorised by the National Controller.

Note:

The National Emergency Management Agency was established on 1 December 2019, replacing the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url