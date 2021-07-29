National Emergency Management Agency Assessing Large Pacific Earthquake

Press Release – National Emergency Management Agency

The National Emergency Management Agency and GNS Science are currently assessing whether the magnitude 8.1 ALASKA PENINSULA earthquake at 2021-07-29 6:16 PM has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand.

If a tsunami has been generated in this location it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 12 hours.

We will send a further update to media as soon as the initial assessment has been completed. Updates will also be published on our website www.civildefence.govt.nz, NZCivilDefence Facebook page and Twitter @NZCivilDefence.

Only messages issued by the National Emergency Management Agency represent the official warning status for New Zealand. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center messages do not represent the official warning status for New Zealand.

