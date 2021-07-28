Business Scoop
Network

Does Your Car Feature On This Commonly Stolen List? Police Issue Warning To Vehicle Owners

July 28, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Inspector Trevor Beggs, Tamaki Makaurau Police: Police are warning car owners, particularly those with a Mazda Demio or  Nissan Tiida, to have security measures in place to help prevent their  vehicles from being stolen by offenders. In …

Inspector Trevor Beggs, Tamaki Makaurau Police:

Police are warning car owners, particularly those with a Mazda Demio or 
Nissan Tiida, to have security measures in place to help prevent their 
vehicles from being stolen by offenders.

In the past 12 month period from 1st July 2020 – 30th June 2021, almost 9,500 
vehicles were reported stolen across Tāmaki Makaurau.

The most commonly stolen vehicle models during this period were the Mazda 
Demio (825) and Nissan Tiida (777).

Rounding out the top five most commonly stolen vehicles were the Mazda Atenza 
(364), Subaru Legacy (304) and Subaru Impreza (243).

These five vehicle models made up over 25% of all vehicles stolen across 
Auckland in the past year.

Around 6,900 of these stolen vehicles were eventually recovered.

A large number of vehicles were reported stolen from public/commercial areas 
such as shopping centre carparks, as well as outside residential addresses.

Inspector Trevor Beggs says some vehicle models are seen by offenders as 
being easier to steal than others, and these models are being specifically 
targeted. The vehicles are often used to commit further offences and harm in 
our community.

“Many used imported second hand vehicles do not have factory fitted 
immobilisers, making them a preferred targets for offenders.

“We always encourage vehicle owners to take simple steps to prevent their 
vehicles being taken, but owners of these particular models should be aware 
that their vehicles are the most frequently targeted and they need to take 
precautions.”

“Vehicle crime tends to be opportunistic and offenders look for easy 
targets or quick gains if they see valuables left in vehicles.

“The solution is straight-forward; the more security measures you have in 
place, the harder it is for offenders to steal your vehicle and the less 
likely it is that you will be targeted.”

Below are important steps you can take to prevent your vehicle being 
targeted:

– Use a steering lock – these are inexpensive and a great deterrent
– Install an immobiliser
– Avoid leaving your vehicle parked on the street if possible and park down 
driveways and out of sight from the road
– If parking on the street, park in well-lit areas such as under street 
lights
– Never leave any valuables in your vehicle.
– Have a car alarm installed

Inspector Beggs says Police are committed to holding those who steal vehicles 
to account.

“Anyone who has had their car stolen will understand how distressing and 
stressful it is and we take these offences seriously.”

More than 1300 charges have been laid in relation to the unlawful taking of a 
motor vehicle for offences committed across Tamaki Makaurau in the 12 months 
between July 2020 and June 2021.

Police urge anyone in our community who sees suspicious behaviour around 
vehicles to contact us immediately by phoning 111.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: