Does Your Car Feature On This Commonly Stolen List? Police Issue Warning To Vehicle Owners

Inspector Trevor Beggs, Tamaki Makaurau Police:

Police are warning car owners, particularly those with a Mazda Demio or

Nissan Tiida, to have security measures in place to help prevent their

vehicles from being stolen by offenders.

In the past 12 month period from 1st July 2020 – 30th June 2021, almost 9,500

vehicles were reported stolen across Tāmaki Makaurau.

The most commonly stolen vehicle models during this period were the Mazda

Demio (825) and Nissan Tiida (777).

Rounding out the top five most commonly stolen vehicles were the Mazda Atenza

(364), Subaru Legacy (304) and Subaru Impreza (243).

These five vehicle models made up over 25% of all vehicles stolen across

Auckland in the past year.

Around 6,900 of these stolen vehicles were eventually recovered.

A large number of vehicles were reported stolen from public/commercial areas

such as shopping centre carparks, as well as outside residential addresses.

Inspector Trevor Beggs says some vehicle models are seen by offenders as

being easier to steal than others, and these models are being specifically

targeted. The vehicles are often used to commit further offences and harm in

our community.

“Many used imported second hand vehicles do not have factory fitted

immobilisers, making them a preferred targets for offenders.

“We always encourage vehicle owners to take simple steps to prevent their

vehicles being taken, but owners of these particular models should be aware

that their vehicles are the most frequently targeted and they need to take

precautions.”

“Vehicle crime tends to be opportunistic and offenders look for easy

targets or quick gains if they see valuables left in vehicles.

“The solution is straight-forward; the more security measures you have in

place, the harder it is for offenders to steal your vehicle and the less

likely it is that you will be targeted.”

Below are important steps you can take to prevent your vehicle being

targeted:

– Use a steering lock – these are inexpensive and a great deterrent

– Install an immobiliser

– Avoid leaving your vehicle parked on the street if possible and park down

driveways and out of sight from the road

– If parking on the street, park in well-lit areas such as under street

lights

– Never leave any valuables in your vehicle.

– Have a car alarm installed

Inspector Beggs says Police are committed to holding those who steal vehicles

to account.

“Anyone who has had their car stolen will understand how distressing and

stressful it is and we take these offences seriously.”

More than 1300 charges have been laid in relation to the unlawful taking of a

motor vehicle for offences committed across Tamaki Makaurau in the 12 months

between July 2020 and June 2021.

Police urge anyone in our community who sees suspicious behaviour around

vehicles to contact us immediately by phoning 111.

