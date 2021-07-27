Bathroomware, Heating & Cooling And Plumbing Company Launches New Website

Press Release – Waterware

The team at Waterware is pleased to announce the launch of their brand new website; boastinginspirational and educational content for homeowners and trade professionals, on a highly functional platform. As a self-described solution-based company, Waterware …



The team at Waterware is pleased to announce the launch of their brand new website; boastinginspirational and educational content for homeowners and trade professionals, on a highly functional platform.

As a self-described solution-based company, Waterware had a vision to create a website that would incorporate everything homeowners and trade professionals needed; including a revamped online e-commerce store, more technical and educational resources, as well as future-proofing the website for exciting and new trade industry tools.

One of their primary goals for the website was to educate site visitors on what Waterware can offer them throughout all stages of their renovation, new build or commercial project – right from the conceptual design stages through to product selection and purchase.

Each facet of the website has been designed with seamless navigation and aesthetics in mind. The overall website is cohesive in its look and feel, showcasing a sleek, moody and modern design element for enjoyable viewing. It has been enhanced to represent the high quality products that Waterware has to offer

The website needed to appeal to a wide market of users, and offer different solutions for trade professionals and everyday homeowners. As such, a lot of planning went into ensuring trade professionals could access the in-depth information they require.

“The Tech Centre part of our website is new and targeted at trade professionals, giving them helpful tools such as the already existing and popular Knowledge Base, as well as Technical Downloads which include Specification Sheets, Installation Instructions and Technical Manuals. We are also looking to add video modules and a Cost Calculator for even more convenience”, says Waterware spokesperson, Darren Yearsley.

With a handful of new website projects and additional features on the horizon,Waterware’s new website is expected to become a go-to resource for many New Zealanders’ home renovations, new builds and commercial projects. Browse their online brochures and projects for design inspiration, or simply browse the site to see what they have to offer.

Website: www.waterware.co.nz

About Waterware

Waterware has been a market-leading specialist in the central heating and cooling, bathroomware and plumbing sectors for the past 30 years.

Waterware prides itself on its positive pre and post sales service experience, its ongoing drive for product innovation, and technical design expertise.

Partnering with internationally recognized brands, Waterware offers both component equipment and full service solutions including:

Central Heating & Cooling: Gas, LPG, and Diesel Boilers, Heatpumps, Radiators, Radiant Active Ceiling and Underfloor Heating

Plumbing: Temperature & Pressure Valves, Water Meters, Tanks & Cylinders, Pumps, Pipe Systems and Lubricants

Bathroomware: Tapware, Baths, Toilets, Vanities, Mirrors, Heated Towel Rails and Lighting

We work hard to source the highest quality products to meet New Zealand market needs and trends, ensuring they meet national regulatory requirements. Our products are supported by our extensive range of spare parts, in-house Installer training and Warranty assurance programs.

The business is located in East Tamaki, Auckland and provides a nationwide service from Northland through to Invercargill. Waterware is committed to delivering positive service outcomes for its customers across both product and solution offerings.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url