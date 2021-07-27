Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge, SH1, Repairs And Traffic Effects Over Next Few Days

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

The recent rain and higher river levels delayed planned repairs to Ashburton’s SH1 bridge over the Ashburton River/ Hakatere, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. However, this work will continue this week, weather dependent.

One of the bridge’s piers settled slightly in the high rainfall flood and bank to bank river flows at the end of May/ early June. This required a day’s closure while it was assessed and tested with heavy loads. Subsequently the bridge reopened to all traffic.

“This week, the bridge will be down to one lane Thursday night 9 pm to 5 am Friday so that repairs under the bridge to the pier can continue,” says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager for South and Mid Canterbury John Keenan. “Overnight drivers should expect short delays in each direction.”

The same timetable of night closures will run 4 and 5 August, Wednesday and Thursday nights the following week.

Full traffic closure night of 11 August

A week later, 11 August, there will be a full night’s closure with a signposted detour route for overnight travellers.

Mr Keenan thanked all regular night drivers on this route and residents for their patience.

All emergency vehicles will be accommodated around this work as quickly as possible.

Three overnight single-lane closures are planned, using Stop/Go manual traffic management on Thursday 29 July and Wednesday and Thursday 4 and 5 August – 9pm to 5am for the pier repair works. The speed limit will be reduced to 30 km/hour during the single lane work.

There will be a full SH1 Ashburton River bridge closure on Wednesday, 11 August. The time is likely to be 9pm to 5am Thursday. During this closure the deck will be jacked back up to level. A detour will be signposted inland for this night’s work for all road users.

Due to the repair crew working within the riverbed and the ever-changeable nature of braided river channels, there is a risk of changes to these dates in another high rainfall/river flow event. “Works have been undertaken within the riverbed to mitigate the risk of delays under slightly elevated flows, but people need to bear in mind they could change,” says Mr Keenan. “We will do our best to keep all road users and residents informed.”

