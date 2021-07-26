Business Scoop
Network

SH60 Takaka Hill Road Closed Due To Slip

July 26, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi is advising that SH60 is closed due to a slip which has come down within the Takaka Hill worksite following heavy rain earlier today. Contractors are on-site working to clear the slip and re-open the road as soon as possible. Waka Kotahi is …Waka Kotahi is advising that SH60 is closed due to a slip which has come down within the Takaka Hill worksite following heavy rain earlier today.

Contractors are on-site working to clear the slip and re-open the road as soon as possible.

Waka Kotahi is aiming to re-open the road later this evening. The status of the road will be updated regularly at journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Drivers are advised to delay travel until the road re-opens as there is no detour in place.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: