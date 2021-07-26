Northland Business Addressing National Issue Of Online Bullying And Harm

Press Release – KSN Systems

New Zealand company KidsSafetyNet is on a mission to decrease the amount of online bullying occurring in New Zealand, an issue that costs $440 million annually according to Netsafe who are launching their first ever Netsafety Week from July 23 to July 30. The added pressures of digital parenting have created a need for a simple solution to online safety that allows everyone to have a more positive experience online without fear of grooming, bullying or harmful content.

KidsSafetyNet are supporting Netsafe in spreading the ways people can have a more positive experience online by allowing parents to block social media with a flick of a switch on their App thereby removing online bullies and groomers from their kids’ devices. Parents also are given the option to set Screen Time Limits, block Video Sites like YouTube, and switch WiFi off entirely.

With an ongoing increase in harm reports meaning the community is experiencing harm at rates that Netsafe have never seen before, it has never been more urgent for kids to get the safe internet they need and parents get the peace of mind they deserve. Netsafety Week 2021 is an opportunity for all of us to focus on these goals.

About Netsafety Week 2021:

https://www.netsafe.org.nz/netsafety-week-2021/

About KidsSafetyNet:

KidsSafetyNet grew out of a need by its founders Orla and Darren Breeze to keep their then young family safe online. Several years of research and development have resulted in a very simple solution to online safety comprising a small WiFi router that creates a separate safe WiFi just for kids alongside an App to manage settings. The App gives parents all the control they need to keep their kids safe including the ability to set Screentime Limits, and block/unblock Social Media & Video sites like YouTube whilst a robust filtering engine ensures that harmful and inappropriate content, malware and viruses are kept far away from any device on the system.

KidsSafetyNet has been designed in New Zealand to be simple to use, affordable and doesn’t track or snoop on user activity.

https://www.kidsafetynet.com

About KSN Systems NZ Limited:

KSN Systems NZ Limited is a Family-owned Software and Media Production company established in 2018 and based in Kerikeri, Northland

