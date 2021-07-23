Finance And Expenditure Committee – Inquiry Into The Current And Future Nature, Impact, And Risks Of Cryptocurrencies

Press Release – New Zealand Government

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for public submissions on its inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Please find attached a media release from the Finance and Expenditure Committee regarding …The Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for public submissions on its inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2107/FEC_call_for_public_submissions__media_release_for_Inquiry_into_the_current_and_future_nature_impact_and_risks_of_cryptocurrencies.pdf

