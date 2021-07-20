Upper South Island Highways Open Bar SH63 Renwick To St Arnaud

Press Release – NZTA

All Upper South Island highways are currently open after the recent torrential rain, bar SH63 Renwick to near St Arnaud/ Tophouse.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/349004

“Given the amount of damage to the road surface from the flood waters and seal repairs needed, we do not anticipate this highway will reopen until Wednesday evening 21 July,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

On other routes people should continue to expect a slower than usual journey as crews work hard to get back to two lanes, repair areas of damage and lift speed restrictions.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience over the coming days and weeks,” says Ms Forrester.

Marlborough District Council’s latest video footage showing all the landslides in the Marlborough Sounds and facebook for updates on the local roads in Marlborough: https://www.facebook.com/MarlDistCouncil/videos/515181799701758 https://www.facebook.com/MarlDistCouncil/

