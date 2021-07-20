How To Take Advantage Of The Dunedin Property Market

Press Release – Total Realty

All across New Zealand, the property market has seen exponential growth. In recent years, this is arguably nowhere truer than in Dunedin, where even conservative home price increase estimates for the last two years list the citys growth at almost …

All across New Zealand, the property market has seen exponential growth. In recent years, this is arguably nowhere truer than in Dunedin, where even conservative home price increase estimates for the last two years list the city’s growth at almost double that of larger centres like Auckland and Christchurch. While this bodes well for property owners who are now seeing significant returns on their investments, it does indicate possibly fewer opportunities for first-time buyers.

While the lower interest rates and Covid-19-related governmental financial relief has made it possible for more buyers to enter the market, houses for sale in Dunedin are currently comparatively fewer than in other parts of the country. Although Dunedin has generally been a more affordable city, its recent exponential increase in house prices, combined with high demand and low supply, is now leading to many desirous buyers not necessarily being able to either afford a home, or simply not being able to find one.

All is not lost, however, as while existing housing on the market might be limited, many new developments are either underway or in the works. While this may mean having to wait longer to buy a property, it also means that buyers may be better able to buy well-priced, brand new homes in the city. A further consideration – particularly for those looking for investment opportunities as opposed to buying a home to live in – is the fact that Dunedin is a popular student town. This means that many properties are actually well-suited for student accommodation, and investors are likely to gain good yields from associated rental income.

For those looking to take advantage of the growing property market in Dunedin, it may mean biding some time or seeking an alternative option to traditional home buying; however, opportunities still abound.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url