Update SH6, Murchison To Inangahua Upper Buller Gorge Highway Reopened At 3pm

The Upper Buller Gorge, SH6, is now open again Murchison to Inangahua (and the Lower Buller Gorge earlier) relinking Nelson and Westport.

Just one highway Top of South still closed:

SH63 Renwick to Tophouse Road/St Arnaud is unlikely to open today however, contractors are putting their best endeavours on this route so please check this link later and see if the black line is still in place. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/349004

