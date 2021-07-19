Seeking Public Feedback: Help Kiwis Get A Fair Chance In Life

Press Release – New Zealand Productivity Commission

Persistent disadvantage is a complex, multi-faceted issue, which can have significant impacts on those involved, their communities and the New Zealand economy.

The New Zealand Productivity Commission Te Kōmihana Whai Hua o Aotearoa is inviting the public to have their say in the development of the Terms of Reference for a new inquiry to help ensure all Kiwis get a fair chance in life.

“We are keen to hear from the public, experts, groups and communities, to help shape this important mahi,” says Commission Chair, Ganesh Nana.



Dr Ganesh Nana, Chair NZ Productivity Commission

“This is an opportunity for anyone with an interest in addressing disadvantage in New Zealand to answer the questions on the Commission’s website or to make a submission.”

Today the Commission starts its consultation to understand where to focus this inquiry. Many people are working hard on finding solutions to Kiwi disadvantage, both in government and communities, and the Commission wants to ensure it adds value.

People may become stuck in disadvantage at any point, from life events such as job loss or illness, or because they are born into disadvantaged circumstances. People facing persistent disadvantage can end up trapped in a vicious cycle. This is not only bad for them, but all of society loses out. This inquiry will investigate who gets stuck in persistent disadvantage and why, and what can be done to help break that cycle, to help lift the wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

“Make sure your voice is heard – visit the Productivity Commission website and have your say.”

“We look forward to hearing the insights and advice from those who work across the range of social support services and education sectors, as well as iwi, Māori, and Pacific groups, and many others.”

Public input is invited by 27 August 2021. This input will help shape the Terms of Reference which will be presented to Government in November 2021.

