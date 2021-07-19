FMA Publishes Annual Corporate Plan

Press Release – Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Ttai Hokohoko has today published its Annual Corporate Plan, which sets out the FMAs activities for 2020/21 that will promote the regulators strategic priorities, address regulatory risks and …

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has today published its Annual Corporate Plan, which sets out the FMA’s activities for 2020/21 that will promote the regulator’s strategic priorities, address regulatory risks and harms, and deliver sector outcomes.

This plan should be read alongside the Strategic Risk Outlook 2019, which has not been refreshed as it provides a medium-term view of the most significant risks to and opportunities for promoting fair, efficient and transparent financial markets.

Download the Annual Corporate Plan 2021/22 PDF

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url