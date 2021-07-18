South Island Highways Update – SH6/65 To Remain Closed Overnight

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists that the SH6/65 route to Nelson will remain closed overnight, with work to resume at first light Monday (19 July) to re-open the road.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester says while access to Nelson was restored this afternoon with the successful re-opening of SH6 between Blenheim and Nelson, SH6 between Murchison and Kawatiri/SH65 Shenandoah will remain closed overnight for safety reasons.

“A number of remote sites on this route are still under repair, and our contractors will resume work first thing Monday morning in an effort to re-open the route as soon as possible.”

SH6 through the Lower and Upper Buller Gorge, and SH63 from Renwick to Tophouse Road also remain closed overnight.

“We know how important these routes are for South Island businesses and communities, and they will be re-opened as soon as we are able to safely do so.”

Ms Forrester reminds everyone driving in the region to take extra care and be aware that they are likely to encounter potholes, surface water and possibly debris on some re-opened roads, with many operating with lane restrictions or under temporary lower speed limits.

“With the massive rainfall we’ve just experienced, many areas will also remain highly susceptible to slips, or to further flooding if the rain returns. Please continue to keep safe and take extra care out on the roads.”

The latest information on state highway conditions, updated regularly 24-hours a day, is available at: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

