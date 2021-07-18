Severe Weather Watches

Press Release – MetService

Situation A broad active trough over central and northern New Zealand is forecast to bring further periods of heavy rain and strong winds today (Sunday) and into the early hours of Monday morning. Heavy Rain Watches

Situation

A broad active trough over central and northern New Zealand is forecast to bring further periods of heavy rain and strong winds today (Sunday) and into the early hours of Monday morning. Heavy Rain Watches are also in force for parts of the lower North Island. The Strong Wind Warning for the Gisborne East Coast region is now lifted. p to date with the latest forecasts.

Heavy Rain Watch for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne

Issued: 8:37am Sunday, 18th July 2021

Area: The ranges of Bay Of Plenty east of Whakatane and the ranges of Gisborne

Valid: 2:00pm Sunday to 11:00pm Sunday

Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria. Note, the previous Heavy Rain Warning for this area has been lifted, and this Watch now covers another period of rain for today (Sunday).

Cancellations

Strong Wind Watch for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne

