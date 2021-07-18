Marlborough Weather Update No. 7: SH1 To Reopen From Midday; All Residents Can Return To Their Homes

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

Evacuees are being reunited with vehicles stranded along SH1 between Picton and Blenheim. Stranded vehicles will also be removed by Police if the owner cannot be located or the vehicle is damaged.

State Highway 1 including the Wairau River bridge is expected to re-open from midday. All evacuated residents from Tuamarina, Spring Creek and the Lower Wairau can return to their homes from midday.

SH6 between Renwick and Havelock is not expected to open until mid-afternoon at the earliest.

SH63 is not expected to re-open for some days. Many local roads are still closed.

A state of local emergency was declared at 12.20pm today by Marlborough’s Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor.

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, national media and Brian FM on 100.9FM, and the Council website for further information.

