Business Scoop
Network

Visa Extensions Welcomed By BusinessNZ

July 16, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Business NZ

BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and …BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.

“In the midst of a crushing sectoral skills shortage, this announcement is most welcome.

“We would ask the Government to consider extending all other visa categories in a similar way as soon as possible.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: