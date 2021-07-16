South Island Areas Prioritised In Tourism Fund

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Hon Stuart Nash

Minister of Tourism

Five South Island areas are prioritised in the latest round of decisions from a tourism fund that is supporting infrastructure projects from Cape Reinga to Stewart Island and the Chathams.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has announced details of 57 nationwide projects to receive support from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF).

In April it was announced the TIF would prioritise Fiordland, South Westland, Queenstown Lakes, Mackenzie District, and Kaikōura, where tourism has been most affected by the absence of international visitors.

“The five South Island areas were heavily reliant on international tourism. Domestic tourism is experiencing a boom as Kiwi travellers embrace the call to ‘do something new’ but these South Island regions are still doing it tough,” Stuart Nash said.

“Government funding for these projects will provide much-needed local employment while borders are tightly controlled to keep us safe from COVID-19. The new tourism facilities will also help local councils prepare for the return of visitors in greater numbers.

“Tourism projects in the five regions will receive $10 million from a total pool of $18 million in this funding round. The projects share a common theme of enhancing popular lakefront and beachfront facilities to improve the visitor experience.

“Upgrades to public assets on the lakefront at Queenstown, Glenorchy, and Wanaka will improve facilities for boaties, pedestrians, cyclists and tourism operators.

“Lakefront infrastructure at Te Anau and Manapouri in Fiordland also receives support, such as boat ramps and access roads, as well as much-needed further funding for the Te Anau wastewater project. The Southland District Council also successfully applied for support for tourism projects on Stewart Island/Rakiura.

“The iconic lakes of Mackenzie District are recognised as significant tourism destinations. There is new funding for upgraded carpark and toilet facilities at Lake Pukaki and Lake Ruataniwha, as well as camping facilities in Fairlie.

“In Westland, a new boat trailer area and visitor parking will be built at the remote and spectacular Jackson Bay south of Haast, and the visitor carpark next to the Franz Josef heliport and township will be upgraded.

“Kaikōura’s strong connection to the sea will be enhanced with an upgraded pathway along the foreshore from the Esplanade past the seal habitat at Point Kean, allowing the community to tell its own stories of ‘life on the edge’.

“In the past few months I have travelled to all five of these regions and spoken to mayors and other leaders about what is needed to help the communities adjust. This tourism fund is just one of a number of initiatives designed to keep up the momentum of recovery, and we remain focussed on supporting local jobs and businesses in future decisions.

“Nationwide, 57 projects are funded in this TIF round. They range from wifi-connected smart bins along Paihia and Russell waterfronts, to a new toilet block at Tokomaru Bay Wharf, a new cycle hub in Alexandra, and the development of the Hokitika beachfront.

“The Tourism Infrastructure Fund supports local communities under pressure from tourism, especially those with small ratepayer bases. This year it is funding a great range of new and upgraded facilities, which will make a difference to locals, Kiwis exploring their backyard, and international travellers when our borders open further,” Stuart Nash said.

The full list of recipients is below and at www.mbie.govt.nz/tif-round-5

Tourism Infrastructure Fund, Round 5 Recipients, July 2021 Round 5 of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund supports 57 projects worth $18,581,384, as follows:

Council – five priority areas Project Kaikōura District Council; $1,908,115 funding · $1,908,115 for the upgrading of paths from the Esplanade to Point Kean and Kaikōura Lookout, and sealing the carpark at the Lookout Mackenzie District Council; $2,201,660 funding · $813,480 to upgrade and enhance the toilet facility at Lake Pukaki · $680,000 to upgrade toilets, parking areas and lake access at Lake Ruataniwha Reserve · $84,100 to install a camper effluent dump station at Fairlie · $624,080 to redevelop toilet facility in Fairlie Queenstown Lakes District Council; $2,414,784 funding · $375,000 to develop new drop-off zone for tourism operators, formalised boat trailer parking, new bus bays, safer balustrade from the road to marina and upgraded footpath at Glenorchy Carpark and Marina · $826,000 to upgrade and increase capacity of the public toilet, lighting and signage at Marine Parade, Queenstown · $781,784 for safety upgrades to pedestrian pathways and upgrade to boat ramp and jetty on the Wanaka Lakefront · $432,000 to upgrade the Wanaka Tree carpark, improvements to pedestrian and cyclist access through the carpark, sealing of carpark and provision of bus parking Southland District Council; $3,739,125 funding, of which $3,040,000 is for projects in Fiordland priority area · $1,100,000 to upgrade the boat ramp, toilets, and carpark at Pearl Harbour, Manapouri and upgrade to access road and toilets at Fraser’s Beach Manapouri · $1,500,000 additional funding for the Te Anau Wastewater project · $440,000 for the replacement of two boat ramps in Te Anau to meet the required standards and a new toilet for Bluegum Point · $99,125 to build a viewing platform at Observation Rock, Stewart Island/Rakiura · $600,000 for replacement of Ulva Island Wharf, Stewart Island/Rakiura Westland District Council; $918,000 funding, of which $496,000 is for projects in South Westland priority area · $236,000 to construct a toilet facility and sealing of the high traffic area and carpark at Paringa · $137,000 to upgrade the visitor carpark adjacent to Franz Josef heliport and township · $123,000 to install a boat trailer area and visitor parking at Jackson Bay · $191,500 for a new toilet facility at Cass Square, Hokitika · $230,500 for the development of the Hokitika beachfront with new accessway, car parking, toilet and signage Council – rest of NZ Project Ashburton District Council; $158,328 funding · $158,328 for enhancements to rest areas at Taylors Stream and Awa Awa Rata Reserve on Inland Scenic Route Buller District Council; $540,000 funding · $300,000 for the development and enhancement of pathways in Westport Town Centre · $240,000 for a new public toilet facility, landscaping and bike racks at Reefton Central Hawkes Bay District Council; $613,440 funding · $209,440 to replace the toilet block with a larger facility at Pourerere Beach · $404,000 to upgrade Kairakau Water Supply to meet drinking water standards Central Otago District Council; $325,000 funding · $325,000 to develop a cycle hub, toilets and the provision of potable water at Alexandra Riverside Reserve Chatham Islands Council; $541,900 funding · $316,800 to develop an access path, toilets, carpark, viewing platform and signage at the Basalt Columns · $225,100 to upgrade Waitangi toilets Christchurch City Council; $140,000 funding · $140,000 to upgrade toilets at Albion Square, Lyttelton Far North District Council; $700,535 funding · $69,750 to install a dump station on the corner of Te Paki Stream Road and Cape Reinga Road · $61,763 to install wifi-connected smart bins along Paihia and Russell waterfronts · $103,282 for wifi-connectivity embedded within streetlights to operate smart bins and other activities · $144,150 to install a toilet block at Te Paki Stream · $222,750 to seal Bayly Road, Waitangi · $98,840 to install a toilet block at Lake Manuwai Gisborne District Council; $203,200 funding · $203,200 to install a new toilet block at Tokomaru Bay Wharf Hastings District Council; $90,000 funding · $90,000 for a new pedestrian pathway, sealing of the carpark, landscaping and signage for Evers-Swindell Freedom Camping Area Hurunui District Council; $352,200 funding · $117,400 to install a toilet facility at Rotherham on the Inland Tourist Route · $117,400 to replace the public toilet at St Anne’s Lagoon · $117,400 to install a public toilet at Greta Valley Marlborough District Council; $1,010,828 funding · $101,185 to install a toilet facility at Spring Creek · $111,320 to install a toilet facility at Lake Elterwater · $42,985 to install a toilet facility at Wedge Point · $399,175 to upgrade the toilet at Rai Valley and install a wastewater treatment system · $190,153 to upgrade Carluke Domain toilets and wastewater system and install waste dump station · $47,850 to develop a Lawrence St carpark at Havelock · $118,160 to redevelop informal carparks to improve safety on sections of the Link Pathway Matamata-Piako District Council; $91,174 funding · $91,174 to upgrade the access road and carpark at Te Aroha Boat Ramp Reserve and expansion of dump station Nelson City Council; $460,000 funding · $460,000 to upgrade Montgomery Square toilets to provide additional and enhanced facilities Selwyn District Council; $448,550, funding · $448,550 to upgrade toilets in Lincoln, West Melton and Sheffield Domain and install dump stations in Rolleston and West Melton Tasman District Council; $107,000 funding · $107,000 to construct a double access dump station at Takaka Thames-Coromandel District Council; $382,125 funding · $235,796 to upgrade toilets at Island View, Whangamata · $146,329 to upgrade toilets at Martyn Road, Whangamata Waimakiriri District Council; $131,000 funding · $131,000 to upgrade facilities at West Oxford Reserve Waimate District Council; $186,600 funding · $186,600 to install new public toilets at Briar’s Gully and Waihao Box, and signage Wairoa District Council; $322,820 funding · $322,820 to upgrade toilets at Mahanga and Te Reinga and provision of big belly bins Waitaki District Council; $505,000 funding · $505,000 to construct a new carpark and safety improvements at Elephant Rock, new toilet and safety improvements to roadways in Duntroon township and upgrade of parking area at Oamaru Harbour Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre, Rotorua; $90,000 funding · $90,000 to install a sewer line, wastewater and drainage and new toilet facilities

