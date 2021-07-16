PUBG Mobile Highest Grossing Mobile Game Of H1 2021 – $832M

Press Release – Safe Betting Sites

Player Unknowns Battlegrounds or more popularly known as PUBG launched a mobile version of its game in 2018 and still continues to dominate charts in 2021. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites , PUBG Mobile was the highest-grossing mobile …

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds or more popularly known as PUBG launched a mobile version of its game in 2018 and still continues to dominate charts in 2021. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, PUBG Mobile was the highest-grossing mobile game in H1 of 2021 – $832M in player spending.

PUBG Mobile Generates $832M In Revenue In H1 2021

PUBG Mobile was launched in 2018 as the main game’s mobile, free-to-play version on iOS and Android. Since PUBG Mobile’s release, many other big titles such as Call of Duty have also turned to the free-to-play model after seeing PUBG Mobile’s success. Almost three years after its release, PUBG Mobile was ranked as the highest-grossing mobile game in the first half of 2021.

From January to June 2021, PUBG Mobile grossed $832M in revenue – the highest among mobile games. PUBG Mobile’s H1 revenue was more than $150M more than the next highest-grossing game, Honor of Kings which grossed $664M. Genshin Impact is the third highest-grossing game and the only other game to gross more than $500M in the first half of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2021, PUBG Mobile recorded $709M in player spending – an almost 28% QoQ increase from Q4 2020. PUBG Mobile’s monthly performance in 2021 has also been noteworthy, recording more than $200M in player spending for each month since the turn of the year. This feat had not been achieved since the months immediately preceding the pandemic.

Rex Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented:

“The free-to-play, mobile version model is now adopted by numerous big titles but the PUBG franchise was one of the first major titles to do so. Proof of its success is that despite equally large rivals such as the Call of Duty franchise recently adopting the same model, PUBG Mobile remains on top of many gaming charts as shown by the data from H1.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/07/15/pubg-mobile-highest-grossing-mobile-game-of-h1-2021-832m/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url