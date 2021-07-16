Commercial Radio Audience Highest Ever With 3.5 MillionNew Zealanders Tuning In Every Week – Total NZ Survey 2 2021

Press Release – GfK Radio

The New Zealand Commercial Radio Industry released the S2 2021 GfK Radio Audience Data into the market today, showing New Zealand radio audiences at an all time high. More than 3.7 million New Zealanders were listening to radio every week and over 3.5 million of those listen to commercial radio stations.

“The radio industry continues to maintain a strong role in our local media mix – it’s more critical than ever for our stories to be told, and to be told by the very best broadcasters in Aotearoa. Commercial radio will continue to contribute the most engaging content for all New Zealanders, including for our audiences and commercial partners.

From news and sport to music and entertainment, radio is becoming more accessible across more devices than ever before.” said NZME CEO Michael Boggs.

MediaWorks CEO & RBA Chair Cam Wallace says it’s fantastic to see radio listening remain resilient as New Zealand, and the radio industry continues to move through COVID-19.

“With borders still largely closed, localisation has never been more important. This survey clearly demonstrates the hunger Kiwis have for engaging and entertaining radio content, as well as the effectiveness of radio to drive results for advertisers.”

