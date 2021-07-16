Applications For Urgent Travel From New South Wales To New Zealand

Press Release – Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The spaces set aside for urgent or exceptional circumstances have been fully allocated for managed return flights from New South Wales, a Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson said. No further applications for urgent or exceptional travel are being …The spaces set aside for urgent or exceptional circumstances have been fully allocated for managed return flights from New South Wales, a Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson said.

No further applications for urgent or exceptional travel are being accepted after 5pm AUS EST / 7pm NZT.

People who have already applied and are not already allocated a flight, and people who apply up until applications close today will be waitlisted for possible future flights after 29 July. They will be contacted directly about this.

Anyone in Australia who is unable to return home to New Zealand at this time should continue to shelter in place and follow all local advice.

The Unite Against Covid website (covid19.govt.nz) will continue to provide up-to-date information about the status of quarantine-free travel, and advice for New Zealanders in Australia.

New Zealanders in Australia who are in need of urgent consular assistance should contact the MFAT emergency consular line at +64 99 20 20 20 from overseas or 0800 30 10 30 in New Zealand.

