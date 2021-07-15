Opportunities To Work Remotely Encouraged

Press Release – Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) and Central Otago District Council are supporting individuals and business managers to get the most out of remote working.

A free programme, called Doing Work Differently, is available to business managers wanting to use remote work to attract and retain skills and talent, as well as individuals who are seeking work within remote-based workplaces.

The programme starts with an in-person workshop (which is also available online) on 11 August, 1.00pm – 4.00pm at Queenstown Events Centre.

It then splits into two different cohorts, one for business managers and leaders, with a focus on managing remote teams, and another for individuals looking to upskill with remote work.

After the first workshop there is a live Zoom Q&A session with topic experts, and self-paced e-learning modules.

Content is delivered by specialists in technology, change management, wellbeing, networking, and human resources.

QLDC Economic Development Manager Peter Harris said he was keen to see individuals and business leaders explore remote working options.

“We want to help local businesses make the most of remote workers, and to help individuals decide whether remote working from our district is right for them. Managing remote workers, or being one, requires new skills for many people. This programme will help people build these skills.”

The programme is run by Pointer Remote and supported by Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago District Councils.

To be eligible for this programme you need to be residing within Queenstown Lakes District or Central Otago District.

Both programmes are free for participants. To register your interest, go to https://www.pointerremoteroles.com.au/nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url