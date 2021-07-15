More Women Taking Up Self-employment

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The number of self-employed women without employees increased almost 14 percent to 143,500 in the year to March 2021, Stats NZ said today.

“The term ‘self-employed without employees’ can include people who are starting their own business, sole traders, independent contractors, freelancers, or gig workers, and excludes people who employ others,” labour market statistics manager Andrew Neal said.

The latest data (not seasonally adjusted) from the March 2021 quarter Household Labour Force Survey showed the number of women who were self-employed with no employees (referred to as self-employed in this story) increased by 17,500 over the year (up 13.9 percent). This coincided with a drop in the number of women in paid employment, though this drop was not statistically significant.

