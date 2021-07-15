Business Scoop
Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 12 July 2021

July 15, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series. Key facts The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than …The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 6 June 2021:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
    • 2,287,030 total paid jobs (up 11,720 or 0.52 percent)
    • 99,900 paid jobs in primary industries (up 580 or 0.58 percent)
    • 429,920 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 950 or 0.22 percent)
    • 1,694,330 in services industries (up 8,770 or 0.52 percent)
    • 62,870 in unclassified industries (up 1,410 or 2.29 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,081.20 (down $3.69 or 0.34 percent).

