The Gig Economy – Comment From PSA

“Aotearoa New Zealand is a society that has always stood for a decent day’s pay for a decent day’s work. We believe that everybody deserves to be treated with dignity in their work.

We don’t want any person to experience the desperation that comes with not knowing where their next dollar will come from.

Many players in the gig economy exploit workers, by design. They deliberately sidestep employment standards in order to make more profit. Research shows that gig workers’ employment is precarious and they are financially worse off than other workers. We need to stop this kind of exploitation in its tracks. We don’t need it and we don’t want it.

Good and safe working conditions and decent pay for all working people is what will make our country thrive.

Digital tools that match workers with work can be great, provided they are underpinned by a commitment to fairness and respect. Working people have a right to organise collectively and this must be built into how work is organised in the gig economy.”

PSA secretary, Kerry Davies

