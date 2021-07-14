Kiwibank Term Deposit Special Rate

Press Release – Kiwibank

Kiwibank is increasing its term deposit rate to 1.2% from 0.8% for its 200-day term.

Kiwibank Senior Manager for Borrowing and Savings Richie McLay said: “Our customers are looking to maximise the return on their investment so Kiwibank is making it easier for them to achieve their goals. We’re all about making Kiwi’s better off and our short-term special aims to do just that.”

“With a number of economists expecting interest rate increases in the future, our 200-day special will allow customers to re-assess their investment options in the New Year.”

“This is a special limited time only offer that runs to Sunday 18 July,” McLay said.

Term Deposits

Effective from: Wednesday 14 July 2021

Change applies to Business, PIE and Retail Term Deposits:

Interest Tier: $10,000+ $5,000 – $9,999 Current Rate New Rate Change Current Rate New Rate Change Interest paid at maturity 200 days 0.80% 1.20% +0.40% 0.70% 1.10% +0.40%

$1,000 – $4,999: No Change

