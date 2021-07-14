IR’s Central Wellington Office Closed After Seismic Assessment

Press Release – New Zealand Inland Revenue

“Inland Revenue has closed its central Wellington office and sent staff home after a new seismic assessment put the Asteron building at a lower level than previously assessed.

IR occupies seven floors of the Asteron building on Featherston St, with up to 1,000 IR staff working from the building.

Inland Revenue has been looking to renew the lease on the building, and as is standard practice in these circumstances, asked for a full Detailed Seismic Assessment (DSA) of Asteron as part of that process.

Inland Revenue staff will work from home as they did during the COVID-19 lockdown last year. This will be the case until a remediation plan to bring the building up to standard is in place.

No decisions on the long-term use of the building or IR’s future Wellington accommodation have been made and IR has no other comments to make on the issue.”

