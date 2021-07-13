Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools And Spa Named Among Country’s Top Tourism Operators

Press Release – Hanmer Springs

The team behind Hurunui’s alpine thermal pool complex have gained national recognition for their determination to keep trading in order to support the region amidst the pandemic.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa has today been announced as a finalist in the 100% Pure New Zealand Experience Awards 2021. The awards celebrate those who “demonstrate commitment towards their people, community and place through their actions”.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa general manager Graeme Abbot says the announcement marks a real win after the events of the past 18 months.

“We operated at a loss for some time due to the Level 2 restriction on numbers but we knew remaining closed would negatively impact other businesses in the region. It wasn’t easy but it was worth it and to be recognised and celebrated for our efforts means a great deal.”

Graeme says the support received by New Zealanders across the country has been exceptional, evident by the record 93,453 people who visited in January.

“Like many in the industry, we’ve encountered a great number of challenges because of COVID-19 but we have been able to not only survive but thrive which benefits the businesses in our community.”

Award organisers say the entries were of an exceptionally high standard and “reflected the enormous contribution that tourism businesses make to communities in which they operate”.

