ASB Connects Thousands More Kiwis To Digital Banking With New Community Support

More than 100,000 ASB customers used digital banking for the first time in the past year and with the move online accelerating, ASB is putting more support in place for customers who need some extra help.

Hard on the heels of celebrating the delivery of 100 Better Banking Workshops across the country, ASB has just launched a new community banking pilot which will see five Community Bankers take to the road to support customers needing a hand with their banking. The Community Bankers offer face to face appointments with customers where and when it suits them, such as local libraries, retirement homes and ASB sites across the upper North Island.

Both Better Banking Workshops and the Community Bankers offer customers personal assistance with banking basics and how to use ASB’s technology to manage their finances. The Community Bankers team also works with support organisations and agencies to provide extra support for customers in more challenging circumstances or those unable to travel.

ASB Cambridge customer Rochelle Swan is a recent convert to digital banking after learning about ASB’s digital services from her local ASB branch manager Jan Chinn and says she’s never looked back. Ms Swan wanted to use online banking to transfer money to her grandson.

“Previously I’d be at the branch for the simplest of jobs and my family told me that I would save a lot of time doing my banking online. The team at ASB’s Cambridge branch gave me superb help and the confidence to use ASB’s online banking on my own. It’s been life-changing.”

ASB executive general manager Retail Banking Craig Sims says that last month 87% of personal customers who interacted with ASB used online or mobile banking, but getting used to new ways of banking doesn’t always come easily.

“That’s why we’re here to help, whether that’s through our dedicated phone line and priority branch hour for over 65-year-olds, our Better Banking Workshops, or by getting our team out into the community.

“Our Better Banking Workshops give customers time to talk through any concerns they may have and get practical advice on everything from set up and use of phone banking, automatic bill payments, through to our mobile app. We find there can be some misinformation about scams, so we also share tips to stay safe from online fraud.

“We’re on a mission to make it easier for Kiwis to get the help they need and customers tell us this extra support is making a difference for their confidence and digital banking skills.”

ASB’s Better Banking Workshops are available at branches across the country. They’re free and customers can register their interest at their local branch or check online for a session near them.

For more information on ASB’s Community Bankers visit https://www.asb.co.nz/blog/2021/06/asb-community-bankers-hit-the-road.html

