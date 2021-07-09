Fusion5 Recognised As The Winner Of 2021 Microsoft New Zealand Partner Of The Year

Press Release – Fusion5

Fusion5 today announced it has won the 2021 Microsoft New Zealand Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions …

Fusion5 today announced it has won the 2021 Microsoft New Zealand Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Rebecca Tohill, Fusion5 Chief Executive, says the award recognises its commitment to using Microsoft technologies to enable its customers to thrive and transform in these challenging times. “Our Microsoft practice is considerably younger than many in the New Zealand market however we believe our timing has been perfect and from the outset we’ve maintained a relentless focus on business outcomes. We take huge pride in being a partner that delivers what we promise – integrity and business success. The Partner of the Year Award singles us out not only for attracting outstanding customer feedback, but demonstrating a strong track record of growth. You don’t grow in an economy and country like ours, where word-of-mouth is so powerful, without being very good at what you do.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various of categories, with honourees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Fusion5 was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in New Zealand.

“I am honoured to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers-from cloud-to-edge-and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”

Since starting its Microsoft consultancy in 2016, Fusion5 has won multiple awards for a range of projects and has been named to the exclusive Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle for four years running. Kristy Brown, Fusion5 Director for Customer Engagement and Collaboration, attributes Fusion5’s success to the business’s strategic commitment to move away from a traditional IT provider doing what’s instructed to one that has thought-leadership and advisory and its core. “We invest in outstanding people so we can deliver the best quality Microsoft solutions in the most innovative way. Our Microsoft visionaries are charged with keeping our delivery consultants abreast of the very latest technology developments, so we can dedicate ourselves to continuously improving our customers’ solutions.”

Fusion5’s Microsoft practice across its nine offices in New Zealand and Australia has nearly 50% of its 500 plus staff engaged in Microsoft solutions, and rising.

About Fusion5

Fusion5 offers a full range of digital transformation business solutions, applications, consulting services, cloud, and managed services as well as first-class support and training. Their expertise covers all key functional business areas, including Enterprise Resource Planning, HR/Payroll, Customer Relationship & Experience Management, IT Service Management, and Infrastructure. They are also known for vertical-specific solutions developed across several key industries.

Currently, the company has over 900 customers, spanning multiple countries. Fusion5 is recognised as a leading partner for a range of global technologies including Microsoft, NetSuite, Oracle JD Edwards, IBM and Ivanti.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url