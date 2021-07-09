Excellence In FM Celebrated At The FMANZ Awards

Press Release – Facilities Management Association of New Zealand

The facilities management industry came together to celebrate excellence at the FMANZ Gala Awards Dinner on Tuesday night. Hosted by TV personality Hilary Barry, and held as part of FM Summit 2021 at Cordis Auckland, the awards paid homage to the following winners and finalists.

The Brian Happy Award for Facilities Manager of the Year went to Marius Nortje, Field Operations Manager – Projects & Building Services with UMS NZ.

In nominating Marius for the award, Malcolm Allan Country Manager of UMS said, “Marius is the epitome of what a good FM should be. Tasked with managing an incredible number of assets and facilities – from community halls and campgrounds to New Zealand’s largest swim centre – he takes it all in his stride. He demonstrates the unusual mix of both big picture strategic thinking and an eye for detail. In two years, Marius has managed multi-million-dollar projects, doubled the revenue of his division, fostered a motivated team, and never let delivery standards slip.”

Finalists: Chris Jewell, Facilities Manager with CBRE and Tracy Massam, Asset Manager with Tāmaki Regeneration Company (TRC). Marius is pictured here with FMANZ’s 2020 Facilities Manager of the Year Simi Mukherjee who presented Marius with his award at the Gala Awards Dinner on Tuesday night.

Steve Paulson, Auckland Contract Manager with Citycare Property, took away the FM Young Achiever of the Year Award.

In nominating Steve for the award, Peter Lord Chief Executive of Citycare Property said, “Steve demonstrates a strong leadership ethos with the growth and development of our future leaders being a central part of his role, not just for Citycare, but also as a broader contribution to the FM sector. He genuinely cares about the business and the people in the business – staff, customers and users of the facilities we manage. This means his focus is firmly on the delivery of excellence, with that commitment reflected in the feedback received from his colleagues, and about his work and delivery.”

Finalists: Marcus Flux, Facilities Coordinator with CBRE; Emma Lovett, Facilities Management Contracts Manager for PAE (NZ); Kim McCormick, Facilities Manager with Colliers New Zealand; and Davie Nonoa, Facilities Manager with Cushman & Wakefield.

The Z Energy FM Team within Colliers Corporate Solutions won FMANZ’s inaugural FM Team of the Year Award.

The team is responsible for managing non-fuels facilities and asset management for Z Energy over 198 retail sites spread throughout New Zealand, alongside corporate offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. The Z Energy FM team delivers exemplary service, with a contract transition described by Z Energy as being one of the smoothest in the history of the organisation. Excellent transition planning and working closely in partnership with over 40 existing and new service partners ensured that the team was able to provide uninterrupted service for Z Energy when the contract commenced in November 2020.

Finalists: Programmed.

ESP is the 2021 FM Service Provider of the Year.

Energy Solution Providers (ESP) has a standout history of supporting facilities managers to achieve positive outcomes for stakeholders. ESP continuously monitors over 900 sites for energy and water efficiency, measuring 774 GWh of energy – the equivalent to 71,000 houses – and two million cubic metres of water, saving over $43 million in costs and avoiding 54,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. ESP has accelerated investment in its technology and specialist capability to deliver further value to clients with new services, helping them be more productive and take the lead in planning, optimising and reporting on the value generated through sustainability, energy efficiency and building rating improvements.

Finalists – UMS NZ, United Cleaning Services and Zuuse.

